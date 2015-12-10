FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 481
(the last post finished - think about it! (all's genius is simple)
Don't stop me from draining my fixed profits )))) But if you want a drink, you don't have to act like a short-selling genius ))))
oh yes!
there you go, maybe so:
"Dianalee hanging"
?
I tell you to write a puncher (bot) and it will sell and buy ))))
I agree - almost everywhere these days, a "fence" is the best way to stop a loss
Rena, what is 'fence'?
This is about the mid-term.
And this is the dollar index.
You can take your time.
outside the market.
here for example:
etc....
I don't understand anything yet...
Is it a grail? ))) I only code grails, and if it's not a grail, let others code it ))))