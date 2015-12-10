FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 259

_new-rena:

on the euro...

very reasonable.

my opinion - an upper buy entry will kill all the profit. overall - the strategy is similar to creating positive locks. it's long, given the targets and the fact that the euro, and not for manual.

not so...

buy from 2468

from 2,358

from 2273

TP total 2656 and for the patient 2695

[Deleted]  
Ilij:

not so...

the EUR is falling and when you wait for the reversal, 2468 may happen around midwinter... So you'll get the picture, like on the screenshot of Ishim, where he showed closing of sells, i.e. one of them was cut and was closed in minus. At the same time the total profit was reduced to zero.

it's easier and faster to build this kind of thing with the trend in mind and moderate greed

 
_new-rena:

I don't disagree...

Pound is trending down as well, but yesterday's 87p against the trend how should we calculate it?

and the eu has drawn a pattern that always works out

That's why we can build a pyramid for the bai

Here's the euro bikes:


 
IRIP:
what prevents you from setting the parameters?

Here's a level - try it)))

[Deleted]  
The EUR is always in a pattern, which is why we can build a baiai for the EUR:


 
_new-rena:

to be regarded as such (selkie):


Doubtful.
[Deleted]  
You think it's a story?
 
I don't doubt it, saw it taken at 5590, the price was just flying out there. Then at 5633 they made a trade, and the sales from the top are getting weaker and weaker.
[Deleted]  
I got it. I was just explaining to him that with the right approach, a deal lasts one or three days, not several months.
[Deleted]  
well i'm not going to wait that low
