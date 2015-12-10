FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 259
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
on the euro...
very reasonable.
my opinion - an upper buy entry will kill all the profit. overall - the strategy is similar to creating positive locks. it's long, given the targets and the fact that the euro, and not for manual.
not so...
buy from 2468
from 2,358
from 2273
TP total 2656 and for the patient 2695
not so...
buy from 2468
from 2,358
from 2273
TP total 2656 and for the patient 2695
the EUR is falling and when you wait for the reversal, 2468 may happen around midwinter... So you'll get the picture, like on the screenshot of Ishim, where he showed closing of sells, i.e. one of them was cut and was closed in minus. At the same time the total profit was reduced to zero.
it's easier and faster to build this kind of thing with the trend in mind and moderate greed
that's what I was thinking, the euro is down at the moment and when you start to wait for the reversal, 2468 may happen around mid-winter... So you'll get the picture, like on the screenshot of Ishim, where he showed closing of sells, i.e. one of them was cut and was closed in minus. At the same time the total profit was down to zero.
It's easier and faster to build this kind of thing with the trend in mind and moderate greed
I don't disagree...
Pound is trending down as well, but yesterday's 87p against the trend how should we calculate it?
and the eu has drawn a pattern that always works out
That's why we can build a pyramid for the bai
Here's the euro bikes:
what prevents you from setting the parameters?
Here's a level - try it)))
I don't disagree...
Pound is trending down as well, but yesterday's 87p against the trend how should we calculate it?
and the eu has drawn a pattern that always works out
That's why we can build a pyramid for the bai
here are the bikes on the euroland:
The EUR is always in a pattern, which is why we can build a baiai for the EUR:
to be regarded as such (selkie):
I doubt it.
You think it's bikes?
I don't doubt it, I saw it taken at 5590, the price just flew out there.
Then at 5633 they made a trade and the sales from the top are getting weaker and weaker.