FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 279

New comment
 
Ishim:
I don't know. I don't know him.

What are you doing?))

 
_new-rena:

)))

you're not at the coroner's ... and you're not going to drown a second time for free

Old! The church choir's getting together - they're about to tighten ))))) (there's no way without solar and sorcerer....)
 
Ishim:
Old! church choir gathering - about to tighten ))))) (no solar or sorcerer there....)
No, no, Master, come on, fuck that eureka, that was just for fun)))) It won't happen again...
 
stranger:

What are you doing?))

what are you doing? - and why are you posting for the 3rd time I don't understand - turn down the candles TA doesn't fit. (or are you doing without TA?)
 
stranger:
No, no, Master, come on, fuck the eureka, that was just for fun )))) It won't happen again...
No, don't tell me. I'm not watching anything but the euras yet. (i can't decide on the stops)
 
Ishim:
what about you? - and why are you posting for the 3rd time I don't understand - turn down the candles TA doesn't fit. (or do you do without TA?)
What's this?
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
No, don't tell me - I'm not looking at anything but the eur. (I can't decide on the stops)
freeloader. give it all to you ))))
 
Ishim:
eurik has one goal - to intimidate the bears )))) and has not even set a new low - I think the lure - only the most desperate will buy it or of course who needs to go to europe. (It's where the pindos will crack down on them - the hardcore hackers).
You're right, they're gonna get them all at once.
 
Spekul:
You're right, they're going to hit everyone all at once.

if the peak (2530) remains, here is the channel! - 2340 (+ - 3 pips)

 
Ishim:
No, don't tell me - I'm not looking at anything but the eur.(I can't decide on the stops)
1...272273274275276277278279280281282283284285286...871
New comment