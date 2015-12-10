FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 279
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I don't know. I don't know him.
What are you doing?))
)))
you're not at the coroner's ... and you're not going to drown a second time for free
Old! church choir gathering - about to tighten ))))) (no solar or sorcerer there....)
What are you doing?))
No, no, Master, come on, fuck the eureka, that was just for fun )))) It won't happen again...
what about you? - and why are you posting for the 3rd time I don't understand - turn down the candles TA doesn't fit. (or do you do without TA?)
No, don't tell me - I'm not looking at anything but the eur. (I can't decide on the stops)
eurik has one goal - to intimidate the bears )))) and has not even set a new low - I think the lure - only the most desperate will buy it or of course who needs to go to europe. (It's where the pindos will crack down on them - the hardcore hackers).
You're right, they're going to hit everyone all at once.
if the peak (2530) remains, here is the channel! - 2340 (+ - 3 pips)
No, don't tell me - I'm not looking at anything but the eur.(I can't decide on the stops)