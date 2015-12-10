FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 548
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
OK, don't stop the Teacher from raising the European economy, or we'll all be chased away ))))
What's going on with it, are they thinking to go to 1440 or go straight to the wall)))
Well, let them think...
and EURGBP and GBPCHF for free money...
i mean, maybe mt will have a futures like ninza
Yeah, I think so...
I think there is...
Yes, I think there are...
isn't it?
and the numbers seem to be similar...
wo, and december e
isn't it?
and the numbers seem to be similar...
не оно?
а цифры, вроде, похожие...
во, и декабрьский еIlij:
I think there is...
Achtung!!!, on the pound a scam for the bulls:
sell limit 57350
TP 56035
OK, don't let Teacher get in the way of the European economy, or we'll all be chased away))))