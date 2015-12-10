FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 548

stranger:
OK, don't stop the Teacher from raising the European economy, or we'll all be chased away ))))
This is faster ))) Doll has a handful of helpers too.
 
stranger:
What's going on with it, are they thinking to go to 1440 or go straight to the wall)))

Well, let them think...

and EURGBP and GBPCHF for free money...

 
pako:
i mean, maybe mt will have a futures like ninza

Yeah, I think so...


Ilij:

I think there is...

I wrote you in the mail, please check it out.
 
Ilij:

Yes, I think there are...


 
stranger:

isn't it?

and the numbers seem to be similar...

wo, and december e


 
Ilij:

Just because they call the Eurobucks 6E it doesn't make it a futures))))
Ilij:

Ilij:

I think there is...


 

Achtung!!!, on the pound a scam for the bulls:

sell limit 57350

TP 56035

 
stranger:
OK, don't let Teacher get in the way of the European economy, or we'll all be chased away))))
)))))) (up and down - let's have the eu)
