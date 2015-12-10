FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 270

New comment
 
stranger:

So the carrots were stuffed in the bazaar to..... and now kilo to kilo and the demand for carrots is dropping)))

And Guru and Ahmet are picking oranges, weird....

Come on! is not a veg market, it's a company!
 
Ishim:
Come on! We're not a vegetable farm, we're a company!
So it's a farm, why are you yelling?
 
stranger:
a farm's a farm, why are you yelling?
A farm! Open a butcher shop called "game". and you know what kind of game you have ))))))))
 
Ishim:
Firma! open a butcher shop called "game". and you know what your game is )))))))).
You'd better buy your eureka, or you'll be stuck again.)
 
stranger:
You'd better buy your Eura or you'll be hung up again)

 
Ishim:

(bollocks to that)))

The pound is already duh-duh-duh)))

 
Ishim:

Oh, teacher, teacher, why so?
 
Spekul:
Oh, teacher, teacher, why so?
I've already called the European stock exchanges and told them off for not using HIS lines.
 
Spekul:
Oh, teacher, teacher, why so?
What are you talking about?
 
Ishim:
What do you mean?
Now the news, what if the euro goes up?
1...263264265266267268269270271272273274275276277...871
New comment