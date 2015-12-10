FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 270
So the carrots were stuffed in the bazaar to..... and now kilo to kilo and the demand for carrots is dropping)))
And Guru and Ahmet are picking oranges, weird....
Come on! We're not a vegetable farm, we're a company!
a farm's a farm, why are you yelling?
Firma! open a butcher shop called "game". and you know what your game is )))))))).
You'd better buy your Eura or you'll be hung up again)
(bollocks to that)))
The pound is already duh-duh-duh)))
Oh, teacher, teacher, why so?
Oh, teacher, teacher, why so?
What do you mean?