FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 693

gnawingmarket:
If you managed to overclock, then the money is not withdrawn from the demo (if anyone else is not aware of it). I can't open a $1000 account all the time at Forex............ I understand that we're all "weirdos" here, but not to the point of absurdity.
1 open one - why do it all the time ((((
 
Ishim:
1 open it - why always ((((
I've written a thousand times - it's been running since last winter - the second time I'm going to take it off, but I won't inflate it - I don't really trust Forex as a system......... Apparently I'm more of an entrepreneur than a player.
 
gnawingmarket:
You're right not to trust it, times are more troubled)
 
gnawingmarket:
Do you believe in dolls? )))
 
artikul:
Do you have to state your religion on the form as well?
 
stranger:
If you throw a candle into the abyss, you may lose it, but you know that you've shot several times before and that your losses are already covered.
 
artikul:
What's there to grind about, it's been grinded hundreds of times........... everyone on this thread knows how forex works.
 
stranger:
Someone has to get candles out of the abyss ))))
 
artikul:
What did they do in 2008? Started trading at new levels and that's it.
 
artikul:
Is the Shaman a prophet of HIS?)
