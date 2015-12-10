FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 377

_new-rena:
everything is perfectly predictable, regardless of outside influences
Really? So predict the pound. I see support at 5592 and 5567, will it break or will it bounce?)
 
gnawingmarket:
That tells me, Mademoiselle, that you're not quite there yet.............
That depends on how you look at it :-)
stranger:
I'm not going there, not to either one. Why push my luck? You can pull the same balls any other way. Everything is relative and so is the Fora.

We're heading in the same direction, though, towards the same magnets.

I don't remember whose prediction was backwards yesterday...

stranger:
will go where the money is.

 
How cool you all are ))))
artikul:
How cool you all are ))))
that's right ))))
 
stranger:
Oh yeah? Well, predict the same pound. I see support 5592 and 5567, will it break or will it bounce?)

here's the forecast for the pound:


The sells worked out on the hour, but the bai's got a bite on the TP 5745.

 
Ilij:

Ilya, so should I cover yesterday's sell from 5736 already? )))) What is this forecast? ))))
 
stranger:
Ilya, so should I cover yesterday's sell from 5736 already? )))) What is this prediction? ))))
Trade inside the dashes and don't trade behind the dashes )))
Ilij:

sells have worked out on the hour, but the bai is popping with a TP of 5745

it's strange both the forecast and the rouble opens if you click the mouse
