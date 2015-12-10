FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 377
everything is perfectly predictable, regardless of outside influences
That tells me, Mademoiselle, that you're not quite there yet.............
Oh, yeah? Well, predict the pound. I see support at 592 and 5567. Will it break or will it bounce?)
I'm not going there, not to either one. Why push my luck? You can pull the same balls any other way. Everything is relative and so is the Fora.
We're heading in the same direction, though, towards the same magnets.
I don't remember whose prediction was backwards yesterday...
Oh, yeah? Well, predict the pound. I see support at 5592 and 5567. Will it break or will it bounce?)
will go where the money is.
How cool you all are ))))
Oh yeah? Well, predict the same pound. I see support 5592 and 5567, will it break or will it bounce?)
here's the forecast for the pound:
The sells worked out on the hour, but the bai's got a bite on the TP 5745.
Ilya, so should I cover yesterday's sell from 5736 already? )))) What is this prediction? ))))
sells have worked out on the hour, but the bai is popping with a TP of 5745