Sensei, it's time to demand a wage increase due to the depreciation of the national currency or lepesinami take it)))
Russian companies collapsed due to ruble collapse
Mail.Ru Group's GDRs fell 14% to $14.58 in trading on the London Stock Exchange at 19.20 Moscow time. Yandex shares on the NASDAQ exchange fell 9.8% to $17.43 per share.
Sberbank also plunged, with its depositary receipts falling 14.70% and VTB's GDRs declining 7.25%.
Shares of Russian oil and gas companies are also trading in the red. Gazprom's GDRs have fallen by 10.57% and Rosneft's by 11.17%.
RusHydro's depositary receipts were losing 15.26% and Sergutneftegaz 12.88% by that time.
Earlier, the euro wasapproaching RUB 79 for the first time, while the dollar exceeded RUB 63.
Over 9% fell during the day, RTS fell by 10% and is at the level of 2009.
And most importantly, the reasons are all in sight:
In turn, I would like to congratulate the US for the brilliant work of the embedded agents.
When the head of SC Bastrykin finally figures out who owns Domodedovo airport by 2025, it will be time to deal with the Ministry of Economics and the Central Bank.
