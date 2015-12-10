FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 6
Rena, can you explain......... with paint on your head or what?
tell me later.............
The dollar index will now be in orbit instead of the states' spaceships.
It will only be brought down by the ruble.
Not today.
О! Hi!
I can, but I can't understand it - pips on months - will it be 500 or 1000 4 digits ? )))
You may use any indices or levels and see for yourself.
I don't like 5 signs there, but 3 or 2 ....
With a 5 sign and on ticks or minutes .... That's what I mean
=)
Well, the midterm starts on the clock... =)
on months - it's a long term from half a year (minimum) to ...
And so - I take profits not in pips, for example, but in signals...
Because it's not MT4 ))))
When you open an account, you have to look before you put money in. I have a 5-digit pip and that's just for luck))))
Continuation of the branch from MQL4)
Sharing our opinions on trading, instrument movement perspectives and emotions.
You are the best! Respect! Clever move to create a branch!!!
2OLL, except for New Rena... :-) His opinion on 55 - I know. What about the ruble at the end of the year? Where to expect it on USDRUR?
around 100 the ruble will be like the yuan....
because it goes to the external level of trade with China, for example, for roubles.
To trade in rubles, the ruble has to be very cheap to be profitable. So they make it cheaper...
The goal is to earn 1,000,000 with an investment of 100
Well, here is the first deal on the way to the target...
Aim to earn 1,000,000 with an investment of 100
Well, here is the first deal on the way to the target...
demo's no fun.
You should at least open a 1$ cent one.
Trader's development is measured in stages of wisdom. The overcoming of the first step is when the trader experiences the same emotions both on demo and cent and dollar accounts.
P.S. Your goal is to learn the first step.