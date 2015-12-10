FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 705

stranger:
Poor
judge CUCCL ...
 
gnawingmarket:
Accepted. Everyone has their own approach. The main thing here is to do it, not politics.
By the way, you can get involved in the work of our flea therapists. The work is necessary and timely.
 

Hi all, how can I find out which strategy the trader I'm getting signals from is using?

What's up with the chiff?

has it been cut off from the euR?

 

Hello.

Dear gnawingmarket, I really like your screen with the fan and shadows -https://c.mql5.com/3/52/EURUSDH1__29.png

I want to ask what kind of indicators were used on the chart. I am in the middle of the internet, I can't find it...

Sorry about the off.top!

Thanks in advance!

 
It's all public domain. I'll let you know when I get a chance.
 
pako:

What's with the chiff?

did they untie it from the euras?

By the way, on the same subject ....... I've waited - I don't recommend repeating my acrobatic numbers:

 
This once again confirms my controversial belief - don't watch TV and read the internet, and more need to grind TS and TA in the terminal.
 
gnawingmarket:
This once again confirms my controversial belief - don't watch TV and read the Internet, and more need to grind TS and TA in the terminal.
Where did our Teacher go?)
 
feetandbody:

Hi all, how can I find out which strategy the trader I'm getting signals from is using?

No way. Why should I do that?
