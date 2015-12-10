FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 558
Are you saying that you have subjected the Eurodollar currency pair to technical analysis? )))
article... sorry for not commenting for a long time, went out..... i see that you are a professional in your business((( no sycophancy)... i see what i see, i put it out there))) ...) I saw a collapse on M15... and before that I was tracking the chart (fibo and support and soprot lines), I look at the oscillators in confirmation... what's wrong?
Realistically, what was done wrong? it's never too late to learn... I spend my whole life getting information and learning ...))))
If it helps you make a profit, what other opinions could be of any value )))
soprot is who?
some experience
soprot is who?
I can offer you a unique indicator - the unbreakable MASHKA ))))
you might as well re-register and enter the forum as a man.... Maybe you won't mock me.