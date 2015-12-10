FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 558

artikul:
Are you saying that you have subjected the Eurodollar currency pair to technical analysis? )))
article... sorry for not commenting for a long time, i went out..... i see that you are a professional in your business((( no sycophancy)... i see what i see and i put it out there))) ... i saw a slump on M15... and before that i was tracking the chart (fibo and support and soprot lines), i see oscillators in confirmation... what's wrong?
 
Evgen-ya1:
Realistically, what was done wrong? it's never too late to learn... i am a lifelong learner of information and learning ...))))
 
Evgen-ya1:
I would paint the MASD indicator pink )))) This colour would successfully highlight your individuality in trading ))))
 
Evgen-ya1:
If it helps you make a profit, what other opinions could be of any value )))
 
artikul:
some experience
Evgen-ya1:
soprot is who?


 
Evgen-ya1:
I can offer a unique indicator - the INCREDIBLE MACHINE )))
 
pako:

What's that? I don't understand you.
 
artikul:
well at least re-register and enter the forum as a man.... Maybe you won't be mocked.
 
Evgen-ya1:
I never make fun of women at all )))) Seriously - proprietary design, for you is absolutely free, that is for free )))) This indicator contains all of my experience ))))
