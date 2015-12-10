FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 310

Ishim:

OK, I'll show you! 1) we build a red channel by two lower lows, marked by red arrows and the third arrow is the peak - sell at the fourth arrow (stop 1-3 pips, whatever you like).

The second situation in the development - I think we should not repeat the arrows, we catch the channel with the fourth arrow. (trade before the doll gets wind of this).

Where is the entrance? I have

Ishim:
Hi! Same old same old same old.
waiting for the denouement tomorrow - either you're in or you're out ))))
 
IRIP:

Where's the entrance? I've got

4th green arrow, just don't wait for anything stop 5pp. tp 25 - 20 (option to close 80% of orders - just don't move the stop into the channel! - see how the 3rd was handled by boo)
 
Ishim:
4th green arrow, just don't wait for something stop 5pp. tp 25 - 20 (option to close 80% of orders - just don't move stop into the channel! - look at how the 3rd was handled with boo)

my stop, average of 20

tp = SL*10

Minimum SL*4

 
_new-rena:
that's right thinking, brown-eyed!
get it right it's not a tsv - there's no such thing as a tsv with stops.(it's a trade - saw 3 channel points - risked 5 pips - yes yes no no)
 
Ishim:
i don't see any dashes. understand correctly this is not a tsv - there is no tsv with stops.(it's a trade - saw 3 points of the channel - took a chance on 5 pips - yes yes no no)

It's just one thing to draw, and another to make REAL entries (even if on a demo)

and i only see dashes. i don't see any entries.

 
IRIP:

my stop, average of 20

tp = SL*10

Minimum SL*4

TP - by forecast (level), but SL - constant, large and in pips. (If you start setting different SL, nothing good will come out - it will always hit the bounce tip)
 
IRIP:

It's just one thing to draw, and another to make REAL entries (even if on a demo)

I only see dashes. I don't see any inputs.

Well, this channel - just saw it today))). And entries remained - all history on the chart (and 2 loos there)

Ishim:

well this channel - just saw it today))). And the entries remained - the whole story is on the chart (and 2 loses there)

Where are the two sells?
 
_new-rena:
where are the two selves?
there are - hidden in the properties (so as not to distract)
