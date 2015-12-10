FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 310
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
OK, I'll show you! 1) we build a red channel by two lower lows, marked by red arrows and the third arrow is the peak - sell at the fourth arrow (stop 1-3 pips, whatever you like).
The second situation in the development - I think we should not repeat the arrows, we catch the channel with the fourth arrow. (trade before the doll gets wind of this).
Where is the entrance? I have
Hi! Same old same old same old.
Where's the entrance? I've got
4th green arrow, just don't wait for something stop 5pp. tp 25 - 20 (option to close 80% of orders - just don't move stop into the channel! - look at how the 3rd was handled with boo)
my stop, average of 20
tp = SL*10
Minimum SL*4
that's right thinking, brown-eyed!
i don't see any dashes. understand correctly this is not a tsv - there is no tsv with stops.(it's a trade - saw 3 points of the channel - took a chance on 5 pips - yes yes no no)
It's just one thing to draw, and another to make REAL entries (even if on a demo)
and i only see dashes. i don't see any entries.
my stop, average of 20
tp = SL*10
Minimum SL*4
It's just one thing to draw, and another to make REAL entries (even if on a demo)
I only see dashes. I don't see any inputs.
Well, this channel - just saw it today))). And entries remained - all history on the chart (and 2 loos there)
well this channel - just saw it today))). And the entries remained - the whole story is on the chart (and 2 loses there)
where are the two selves?