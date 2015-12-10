FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 663

stranger:

Shaman, why is the chart empty, just when I heard that you and Ilya want to sell the euR, I cried(((

that's your problem ... (for all 17 trades there was a reaction - not there - i will wait with the forecasts - i do not want to upset you)
stranger:
Father, where have you been?)))
Ishim:
Actually that's your problem ... (all 17 trades had such an erection - not there - I'll hold off on the predictions - don't want to upset you)
Got it, thanks)
 
stranger:
Father, where have you been?)))
At the Bank of Japan )))) It's obvious ))))
 
artikul:
Bank of Japan )))) It's obvious ))))

Looks like it)))

Predictions. At 2580-2615 we will see))

 
There are many posts, I do not read half of them, but I see that someone spoils himself with money. Let the state officials sort it out first. With a hundred-dollar deposit a wait-and-see attitude is needed in the ruble.
=) 2537 sat with a stop of 25 pips with a target of 2335
 
Myth63:
=) 2537 sat with a stop of 25 pips with a target of 2475
Whatever, I wouldn't go too far before 2575)
 
right now adding to the sell (2515 TR 2386 - 2374)
 
Filled the shorts small - let's see ))))

