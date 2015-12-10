FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 663
Shaman, why is the chart empty, just when I heard that you and Ilya want to sell the euR, I cried(((
Father, where have you been?)))
Actually that's your problem ... (all 17 trades had such an erection - not there - I'll hold off on the predictions - don't want to upset you)
Father, where have you been?)))
Bank of Japan )))) It's obvious ))))
Looks like it)))
Predictions. At 2580-2615 we will see))
=) 2537 sat with a stop of 25 pips with a target of 2475
Filled the shorts small - let's see ))))