What about Eidler, too? It was Friday night, so I closed. Look for silver around 16.71.
You didn't take the moon from the bottom?
Yeah, neither did Eidler. I do not have silver and gold on my real account - my deposit does not allow it........... I play in DC when I have the mood.
I abolished tracking of the moon.... I do not remember why....... - it's because WPR600 lies in the basement in the middle of the range. But on the channel the moon really fought off nicely, I don't exclude that it will be clamped by a triangle and there will be another opportunity.
Not on the pound. Not in the Jew. I look at it now and am amazed: where I could have taken 100 pips or more, I almost lost a third of the deposit. I mean, I lost it. Now it is only on the rise.
But the good news is that I have survived only thanks to stops. If I traded as I did before, when I was young, or as Speculator is now, I would have lost my trousers.
However, a forfeit does not tolerate too much risk.
(I opened with lots too big, trying to jump in a running train).
:))))
Summary: gentlemen, use your stops. The stop is your friend. Honestly, when I see a picture of a trade without a stop it gives me the creeps.
Current situation:
Ruined my whole weekend with that fucking Friday. I cursed myself with the last words, caught my wife's sizzling stare.
So much for the sweetheart deal. I got emotional like a teenager.
But now the mood improves.
:)))
The Euro is up and the Professor is lost)
To hell with the eura. It's been a real nerve-wracker lately. I don't know if it's going up or not. But I'm not going to fuck it up yet. We'll see if it grows back.
I will switch to other pairs for a while.
new old scenario - sell limit 2470 (20 pips on short stops)))) of course the 26th is close - but I think it will not work (somebody sold a good one - the stop is far away) of the 22nd will work - the stop will be in bu ))))))) (so it seems )
The day is over and as this account is for intraday trading, all orders were covered, so it was a Monday