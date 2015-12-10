FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 496
So what am I supposed to do here? I didn't even read it, the rating was the same as it was. So I look years later, all the activists are the same, nothing has changed, it's a swamp. The bloody administration's policy is the same. So I have not lost anything. It's the resource that I've lost, in that I've worked with other technologies.
Well, that's boring.... and you need to hang out, new ideas, new trends, this and that...
I don't know. There have been enough suggestions from me both technically and theoretically. No one needs it, everyone feeds his own cockroaches. Except sometimes to hang out with traders. Well, there are plenty of other resources for that.
A lot of them are just children compared to these))))
Mt5 is a toddler group)))
Let's just say we can't do everything, but we do know how to do something.
Sometimes you may get a good idea for a month or for a year and it is a pleasure. That is why we are chattering))))
Liked it yesterday, went in, picked your nose, need to sell and no colouring with a dozen of turkeys)))
Explanations like "the macd wants something there, the stochastic tail is up" etc.
I have already closed three Fridays by myself, last Friday I helped. New signals at the end of Friday are always absent. I have not yet understood - what would that mean?
And the bundled indulators are just for starters, to study, put on rose-coloured glasses, get a rating, to try, to spill and stuff, just like people do...))
For starters, go to MT5, there already have gurus sitting there for five years or more, telling that the derivative of the price shows them the direction of this price movement.)
When I want to have a laugh I go there and there are such pearls)))
"The MA indicates the direction of movement"
I'd like to start a collective trading thread, what do you think?