FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 769
The grey line at the bottom is the calculated bottom )))
I see.
Ilya, buy a baksturliru)) And do not run on the field))))
Professor, how can we do without him now, no one will show us the way or send us on our way?
you teach... baksturlira...dazdraperma...
the kiwi bought it:
Euroena pass to the sell...
tonight on the eu was about 1.8k contracts... thinking...
What's there to comment on, you've done well there) But the spreads are really killer.)
Survived... :-)
What's there to comment on, you've done well there) But the spreads are really killer.)