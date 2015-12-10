FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 769

artikul:

The grey line at the bottom is the calculated bottom )))

I see.

Ilya, buy a baksturliru)) And do not run on the field))))

Professor, how can we do without him now, no one will show us the way or send us on our way?

 
you teach... baksturlira...dazdraperma...

the kiwi bought it:

Euroena pass to the sell...

tonight on the eu was about 1.8k contracts... thinking...
 
Kiwi bought? Ny, ny, 'no one will stop him from growing', this weekend)))
 
Gone? There was a bigger one last week.
 
I got it. I was in when they were 200.
 
Survived... :-)
 
Walking... :-)
 
But still holding on?
 
Walking.
