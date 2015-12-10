FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 460

New comment
 
stranger:

Wasn't there information on the calendar about the time of the bid announcement?)))

By the way, stop selling the euro, 1.50, and it will pass - so there's space)

Yes,the calendar does not give info........ it happens to update half a minute before the candle,and sometimes it does not update.....

eurakenguru on the centrifuge...... if there is a correction - I will jump out.

 
By the way, left the demo completely-one adult and two cents.......Now a couple more cents brokers to look for 0.01 lot, and then opened one with 0.1 lot..........pair of orders opened and all-wait..........what kind of training is this, it is already trading on catching fleas.
 
Rena, some time ago I was given the "Correction levels" tool on 4, but on the chart (programmers are far from real trading) except for the level marker, a lot of unnecessary writes........-help me remove it, I will send it to you, you will see. I'll send it to you to look at it. OK?
 
stranger:
You sold it? No? Keep smoking)))
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/37348/page456)))) (the test is on! to the applause of the fans and the howling of the competitors)
FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия
FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия
  • www.mql5.com
FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия. - Страница 456 - Категория: общее обсуждение
 

What's the big deal... You go to the market, someone blurts something out... :-)))

 

Couldn't resist... :-)))

it's my destiny to be in the bathhouse all the time... :-)))

http://www.politnavigator.net/ne-prokhodi-mimo-ubejj-kolorada-v-kieve-otkrylas-vystavka-100-luchshikh-patrioticheskikh-plakatov-foto.html

 
stranger:
Professor, go pay a couple more quid to the account.)
When you draw new levels for sure talk )))). Hail to Matroskin ))))
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Professor, go put a couple more quid on the account) With the teacher, talk, grieve together, wipe each other's snot.)

Strange, yesterday the pound level was exactly the same as yours and mine, only I don't draw, you know. That's exactly where I took the sale. And by the way, below it never went))))

Well, IRIP must have taken your hint pretty well.

Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Стили рисования
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Стили рисования
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Стили рисования - справочник по языку алгоритмического/автоматического трейдинга для MetaTrader 5
[Deleted]  
Fisht_1:
Rena, once on 4 I was given "Correction levels", but on the chart (programmers are far from real trading) except for the level marker, a lot of unnecessary stuff writes........-help me remove, I will send it to you, you will see. OK?

No.

I already taught you how to clean the indices.

[Deleted]  
zoritch:

Couldn't resist... :-)))

it's my destiny to be in the bathhouse all the time... :-)))

http://www.politnavigator.net/ne-prokhodi-mimo-ubejj-kolorada-v-kieve-otkrylas-vystavka-100-luchshikh-patrioticheskikh-plakatov-foto.html

not the bathhouse, come here - let's chat ))))

sell the Rubel today and strengthen it to 52.7 ))))

1...453454455456457458459460461462463464465466467...871
New comment