FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 460
Wasn't there information on the calendar about the time of the bid announcement?)))
By the way, stop selling the euro, 1.50, and it will pass - so there's space)
Yes,the calendar does not give info........ it happens to update half a minute before the candle,and sometimes it does not update.....
eurakenguru on the centrifuge...... if there is a correction - I will jump out.
You sold it? No? Keep smoking)))
What's the big deal... You go to the market, someone blurts something out... :-)))
Couldn't resist... :-)))
it's my destiny to be in the bathhouse all the time... :-)))
http://www.politnavigator.net/ne-prokhodi-mimo-ubejj-kolorada-v-kieve-otkrylas-vystavka-100-luchshikh-patrioticheskikh-plakatov-foto.html
Professor, go pay a couple more quid to the account.)
Professor, go put a couple more quid on the account) With the teacher, talk, grieve together, wipe each other's snot.)
Strange, yesterday the pound level was exactly the same as yours and mine, only I don't draw, you know. That's exactly where I took the sale. And by the way, below it never went))))
Well, IRIP must have taken your hint pretty well.
Rena, once on 4 I was given "Correction levels", but on the chart (programmers are far from real trading) except for the level marker, a lot of unnecessary stuff writes........-help me remove, I will send it to you, you will see. OK?
No.
I already taught you how to clean the indices.
not the bathhouse, come here - let's chat ))))
sell the Rubel today and strengthen it to 52.7 ))))