If the weekend does not end with a GAP, I see a single long position, the dollar.........., but not the long term one, but a short term one, to 119.90. I do not exclude the start area for that is a bit higher: 121.88-122.27
 
Envy is a normal state of damaged human nature, mortal and corruptible ))))
Alas, alas, alas......... this topic is quite well covered on the forum.
 

rouble's fallin', folks... i got no reason keepin' livin' anymore...

help me with my insane wife who get me crawlin' and so on...

I oughtta not let my prosperity fade to grey...

point of no return... tight as a tourniquet...

Zorich, you write in English for a lot of things that don't even translate half of them? What do you want a ruble for? Maybe 53.11. Is it worth it for 40 kopecks today?

They allow traders, the ruble will not trade at all, not even for hundredths of a buck....

What the hell and so on..., you should also write "for one simple reason". And vaapchet, move your skates to bourzhnet forget about the ruble, the guys modestly silent, they are tolerant, but they do not understand. The ruble is up to...

Or is that how you do it? Do you think that the central bank will be bewitched? I don't think so.

 

Hello, everyone!

A gift...


 

I'll fish here myself:

and in the boo just in case:


 
I'll fish here myself:

and in the boo just in case:


Probably jumped a big lot )
 
Probably jumped with a big lot )

Nah, didn't take all the dough from the market...


 

Monday is a hard day...

Bought a pounder to try it out:


