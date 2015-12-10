FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 285

New comment
[Deleted]  
Speculator_:
No, throw me a link.
http://sntat.ru/reportages/5552-stali_izvestny_podrobnosti_gibeli_byvshego_pilota_komandy_kamaz-master_ilgizara_mardeeva
Стали известны подробности гибели бывшего пилота команды «КАМАЗ-Мастер» Ильгизара Мардеева
Стали известны подробности гибели бывшего пилота команды «КАМАЗ-Мастер» Ильгизара Мардеева
  • 2014.08.25
  • sntat.ru
24 августа во время езды на квадроцикле в Боровецком лесу  рядом с базой отдыха «Пихта» погиб Ильгизар Мардеев. Бывший  автогонщик «КАМАЗ-Мастер» ехал по грунтовой дороге на квадроцикле и, не вписавшись в поворот, врезался в дерево. В результате столкновения Ильгизар Мардеев получил травмы несовместимые с жизнью. - Невозможно поверить, что...
[Deleted]  
Speculator_:
The mountains here are huge, the water boils at 80 degrees and makes you dizzy when you are not used to it, and in summer the mountain rivers have ice on their banks, but the water doesn't freeze in winter.
wow! When's summer?
 
stranger:

You got the potato woman, that's good, so tell me which tf is it from ?

I'm sorry to have to prove you right ))) Enjoy it!
 

I'll add sales...

[Deleted]  
Speculator_:

I'll add sales...

and still the H1... Don't get your claws into it today. Let it hang around a bit...
 
_new-rena:
and still the H1... Don't get your claws into it today. Let it hang around a bit...
navigator?
 
Ishim:
Prove you're right )))) enjoy it!
No need to prove anything, just show me the volume on the timeframe, I wonder how it is, I'm sitting here thinking, intrigued though)
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
navigator?
yes, but it's not working.((((Still feeding the dolly, not waiting for normal results. ))))
 
_new-rena:
and still the H1... Don't get your claws in today. Let it hang around a bit...
I'm going to bed... I'm not going to lose any more...
 
Speculator_:
I'm going to bed. I'm not gonna lose any more money on these trades.
Something tells me that's not true)))
1...278279280281282283284285286287288289290291292...871
New comment