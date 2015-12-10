FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 445
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
We'll see in the next episode. Will Zorich save Russia!!!!
Uchitel's new revelations.
Where will the buckaroos close...?
and what? it's decision time and there's silence in the terminal...
I don't know if my internet is slow or what?
and what? it's decision time and there's silence in the terminal...
I don't know if my internet is slow or what?
Ilya, HE's not even there, who to move the market????
drinking?
I'd rather drink)))))
The whole country is watching Zoric!!!
The news has no effect on the market, only speculators' open positions )))
I'll open it, maybe it'll kick in a bit...
It's no use. See what he's doing already - he's paying his salary...
the same trolls as on 4 (((
Let go of the yen and go buy the rouble)
Rena, what are those levels(5649) beyond which the price takes two farts, you have to be more precise!!!!
Question )))) Is it possible to make more money on the demo eu than on the real yen? )))