FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 223
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Or a totally free Ninja, which is nowhere near as good as that cd.
why free? how much trouble did you go through?
Register a demo in AMP and see what you can do) Here's the same harrier, what's the real volume, and so on, it's not a problem to draw a profile on the market either
or easier)
Or a totally free Ninja, which is not even close to that cd.
the author is on fire there:
" TheMetaTrader terminalreceives currency spot market data and the futures volume comes from the futures market."
That's how it really is. I thought ticks were just price changes over a period of time.
It turns out to be spot market data.
Strange, do you think the trading of currency brokers counts as well?
the author is on fire there:
" TheMetaTrader terminalreceives currency spot market data and the futures volume comes from the futures market."
That's how it really is. I thought ticks were just price changes over a period of time.
It turns out to be spot market data.
Strange, do you think trading on the currency market counts as well?
Sure, the guys standing there count volumes)))).
When I told them that they had invented the bicycle, they shushed me.
Register a demo in AMP and see what you like) Here you have the same harrier, what is the real volume, and so on, it's no problem to draw a profile on the market too
Tell me, does this much data really help?
I sometimes get clusters in my head, but here's the coloring.
As for the mid-term, why the fuck do you need such profiles?
Tell me - does this amount of data really help?
I sometimes have clusters in my head, and this is such a colouring.
And anyway, why the fuck do I need these profiles on the mid-term?
I only need big volume near a level and price position in relation to it, look it once 5-7 times a week, that's why I asked Renu to make an indicator for Ninzi, that would show only interesting volumes on a regular chart, because all that coloring is flying before my eyes for no good reason.
Here's what's needed
The price is close to the level on the moon at 1.1219, I got it from there and do not need the rest.
I only need a large volume near the level and the price position in relation to this volume, once 5-7 times a week, so I asked Rena to make an indicator for Ninzi, which would show only the volumes of interest on a regular chart, because all this colouring is flickering before my eyes for no reason.
That's what I'm talking about - it strains my eyes.
Strange, don't you think the gold is "already"?
Shouldered passengers have been discounted. The gold-buying sect has seen a down-trend. What more do you want?
So talked about silver today, didn't look at gold. On the previous page, I posted a screenshot of the volume on the loon.
I wouldn't buy it here for the world, rather the other way round))))