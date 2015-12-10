FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 591
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
here i wonder too....
duck, his talent is gone, or maybe it will continue somewhere else, on other monitors. It's like in the movies - 250 monitors and the deposit is gone...
Speaking of predictions....
Seen people at the LCHI, a certain Bull in particular - look at that - wow.... PREDICTIONS!!!
Death to the trader... :-)
I have it like this... Noticed it myself...
I'll get right on it.
The level is short. buy/sell 50/50 - as it should be))).
and i bought the euora earlier in the day.
don't care about predictions, sold:
level is shorter. buy/sell 50/50 - as it should be))).
don't care about predictions, sold:
What the fuck are the predictions, Guru said - clowning is over))))
The pound, where you entered - yes, in half, on the euro 2375 too, but not on the audi)
There's 43 million per quatral of roubles since September, up from 12 million.
Now that's what I call trading... :-)