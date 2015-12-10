FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 119
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
didn't seem to make it to the zone, either.
corrupt
do you think the audi is already in a U-turn? I'll see if I can't get into it....
¶ what's it bringin' us up or down? ¶
¶ it's a whirlpool or a ford and you can't tell ¶
(Mashina Vremeni - The Turnaround 1980)
Hi there!
On Eurochka ...
Having fun.
Bottom is predicted at 1.22
Mashina Vremeni - The Turnaround 1980.
We don't give a shit about the time machine... :-)))
it's kutikov
Hach-hach)),
and levels have appeared - floating. it's nice to see...
Rena !
I don't see floating levels ! If it's not difficult --- show it !
Thank you !
Hello, everyone!
Strange, kudos for the branch!
What will be, will be, will be. (с)...
I'm looking forward to a good forecast, but I've been feeling a bit drained financially for the last six months...
Hi there!
On Eurochka ...
Having fun.
Bottom is predicted at 1.22.
Put your foot down with Mr. DJDJ22 and catch them.
Take it easy, Ishim...........or you're old enough to bite everyone...... the man came from another forum to us...... by the way, very civil - he never swears, always says thank you....... andDJDJ22 should appear here...........