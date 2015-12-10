FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 89
Don't blaspheme, he's the only one.
He'll wait a while and maybe he'll get it. We should be looking for a new one.
Nah, nobody can draw like that
i did not see anything on the euro yesterday, but there was a clear sell on the chiff, the main support is 94, if it crashes, let's see, then the real fun begins)
i've seen euro chiff ticks somewhere. nothing has changed. the chiff is tight to the eurik now.... no more than 1.5 euro chiff spread.
and what to do with the eurik - they said today - we need to push, there is a percentage rate of the euF.... like, i'm on the fence myself - i don't know.
In the euro I had no idea what to do with it...
so it's a lot of fun.
What does it take to assemble it? it's a mirror)
I'm getting ready for it .
The eureka's been sold.
I think I've clearly explained the reasoning behind the decision...
well, in case anyone didn't get it, one more thing:
I'm getting ready for that thought.
I don't need to invent anything, it's moments like this that make bubbles, you type normally and smoke).