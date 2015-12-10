FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 89

stranger:
Don't blaspheme, he's the only one.
He'll wait a while and maybe he'll figure it out. We should be looking for a new one.
 
_new-rena:
No, no one can draw like that
stranger:
Until he gets the shit kicked out of his head, HE is inimitable.
 
I didn't see a woo on the euro yesterday, but there was clear selling on the chif, the main support is 94, if it rumbles, let's see, then the real fun starts)
stranger:
i've seen euro chiff ticks somewhere. nothing has changed. the chiff is tight to the eurik now.... no more than 1.5 euro chiff spread.

and what to do with the eurik - they said today - we need to push, there is a percentage rate of the euF.... like, i'm on the fence myself - i don't know.

In the euro I had no idea what to do with it...

so it's a lot of fun.

 
_new-rena:
i threw euro chif ticks somewhere. nothing has changed. the chif is tightly bound to the eurik now.... no more than 1.5 spread.

What does it take to assemble it? it's a mirror)

stranger:

I'm getting ready for it .

The eureka's been sold.

Ilij:

I think I've clearly explained the reasoning behind the decision...

well, in case anyone didn't get it, one more thing:


I'm not arguing. Time will tell us
 
_new-rena:
I'm getting ready for that thought.
You don't have to think of anything, it's moments like this that make bubbles, you get normal and you smoke)
stranger:
while i'm dialing)))) chif and audi would like some more. the rest is already working
