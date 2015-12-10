FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 232

New comment
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Targets 1.5925 and 1.63.
Hmm, and I sold out apparently. well, the program works, I can't do it myself - human factor, cigarettes, night work - not in favour
 
Ilij:

covered the euro with 1 pip.

bought the pound as well:


Nah, bad entry, 5633-35, that's where I'll wait.
[Deleted]  
stranger:
I sleep at night, I can't see the future, I got a moose on the yen at night, so I got old)))
it looks like you're the one who's been waiting for me ))))
 
Well... Well, there goes the aud aud trap.
 

Many of the woes are due to haste, Ilya. Euro

[Deleted]  
Bicus:
Well... there goes the trap.
up / down ?
 
_new-rena:

It's easier to see the lure.

And on the cross - I've already shown you there's a mullion of options out there.

I agree.
 
stranger:
So why bother, there's a word for logic, isn't there?)
.......... It's true!
 
Bicus:
Well... Well, there goes the aud trap.
I've also put a stop order at 8553 with a 20 pip stop.
 

Such is the case...

1...225226227228229230231232233234235236237238239...871
New comment