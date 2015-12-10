FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 232
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Targets 1.5925 and 1.63.
covered the euro with 1 pip.
bought the pound as well:
I sleep at night, I can't see the future, I got a moose on the yen at night, so I got old)))
Many of the woes are due to haste, Ilya. Euro
Well... there goes the trap.
It's easier to see the lure.
And on the cross - I've already shown you there's a mullion of options out there.
So why bother, there's a word for logic, isn't there?)
Well... Well, there goes the aud trap.
Such is the case...