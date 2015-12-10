FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 122

tuma88:
I give the signal)))
Buy at the low of 1.2357 Stop at 1.2320
Of course 37 p stop is too much.
So put it lower. Or buy later when the price goes lower. Put a stop on hold. ))
 

Definitely speculation with the ruble....... and not without the help of our "poor Russians" from Rublevka and their foreign friends.... and maybe someone from the Central Bank...........Putin said we will find and punish........ if anyone trades the ruble, soon a holiday.....I do not care whether the ruble is falling or rising, but this long rise in the pair will not do without a 60% drop.

 

sold on the correction:


 
tuma88:
While 1.2350 is the bottom .
and not one - not now, one for buy, two for sell.
 

and not worth buying at all

prematurely

 
gnawingmarket:

Certainly speculation with the ruble....... and not without the help of our "poor Russians" from Rublevka and their foreign friends.... and maybe someone from the Central Bank...........Putin said we will find and punish........ if anyone trades the ruble, soon a holiday.....I do not care whether the ruble is going down or up, but this long rise in the pair will not do without a 60% drop.

On the ruble - TA - rests. People here are saying - soon it will be quoted for 50. :-)

So IMHO - no correction...

Balsam - one, two.

to the opponents of the rise of the euras:


 
R0MAN:

On the ruble - TA - rests. People here are saying - soon it will be quoted for 50. :-)

So IMHO - no correction...


Is it a pity or a good thing?

...I don't know much about these things and I don't want to get into it..... but I see a wave up and up - i.e. the wave is being dragged by the hair, and this is not a wave (of which life consists), but a bullshit in sour oil......

 

Your balm is faith!? You're welcome! )

 
Damn it, I got on the wrong horse. Should have bought usdjpy yesterday instead of selling the eu.
