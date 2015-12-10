FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 454

New comment
 
Evgen-ya1:
where's the picture from?
It's a 'manual job'. I cannot formalise some of the extremes for the programme.
[Deleted]  
Silent:
This is a 'manual job'. I cannot formalise some of the extrema for the program.
it all works out there, the channel boundaries, as I see it, are farther from them than 45 degrees....
 

sold ))))) stop 140pp. 1.2578

 
_new-rena:
It all works out there, on the highs and loys the channel borders, as it seems to me, further away from them is 45 degrees....

If you just use HiLo, you get a lot of redundancy. In the narrow range I skip sections, otherwise there will be frankly extra in the places circled in yellow.

I don't know, try it. I don't get it right with time.

[Deleted]  
You're definitely selling euros. Why are you selling it, I don't understand. What is the logic behind it?
 
Ishim:

sold ))))) stop 140pp. 1.2578

moose on the yen

 
gip:
You're definitely selling euros. Why are you selling it, I don't understand. What's the logic? Is it a habit? It's dangerous.


This is the third entry today. Sorry I didn't take the levels off the screen.

[Deleted]  
Ishim:

moose on the yen

not a moose, but a sale.

Senks!

 
_new-rena:
senx
after a moose, it's bound to go in the right direction )))) (folk omen)
[Deleted]  
Silent:


This is the third entry today. Sorry for not removing levels from the screenshot.

Although, according to all the sciences, breakeven reduces the expected payoff. But I'm not criticizing.

1...447448449450451452453454455456457458459460461...871
New comment