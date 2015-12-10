FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 454
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
where's the picture from?
This is a 'manual job'. I cannot formalise some of the extrema for the program.
sold ))))) stop 140pp. 1.2578
It all works out there, on the highs and loys the channel borders, as it seems to me, further away from them is 45 degrees....
If you just use HiLo, you get a lot of redundancy. In the narrow range I skip sections, otherwise there will be frankly extra in the places circled in yellow.
I don't know, try it. I don't get it right with time.
sold ))))) stop 140pp. 1.2578
moose on the yen
You're definitely selling euros. Why are you selling it, I don't understand. What's the logic? Is it a habit? It's dangerous.
This is the third entry today. Sorry I didn't take the levels off the screen.
moose on the yen
not a moose, but a sale.
Senks!
senx
This is the third entry today. Sorry for not removing levels from the screenshot.
Although, according to all the sciences, breakeven reduces the expected payoff. But I'm not criticizing.