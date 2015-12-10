FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 545
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
No kidding, just think about why there are no real volumes in the mt? And there won't be any. Because it's easier to trick suckers in the dark))
Oops, that's not what I meant, MT is probably the best platform for trading, the most convenient, the best, forever
of course it's not about that - it's about getting you out again....!!!
the experience test is going on)))
the test is a set of stats! so how are the eu sales on the ops? in ops)))))? (and you say Paris ....)
No kidding, just think about why there are no real volumes in the mt? And there won't be any. Because it's easier to trick suckers in the dark))
Oops, that's not what I meant, MT is probably the best platform for trading, the most convenient, the best, forever
They're coming, it's not quick, you have to be careful not to scare off people like you))))
we'll be watching))
I think they'll lure us in by 26. (Long-termers! Long-termers are those who got the full price.)
No kidding, just think about why there are no real volumes in the mt? And there won't be any. Because it's easier to scam suckers.)
they're nowhere to be found.
nizza futures has volumes.
They're nowhere to be found.
in ninza fuche volumes.
Well? Which ones did you want? They don't exist in nature on the spot. Show me the difference between the euro futures chart and the eurobucks spot.
Anyway, it's an old song, I'm not going to prove anything to anyone.
They're nowhere to be found.
in ninza fuche volumes
A lot of brokers take quotes from futures! (just an overwhelming number!)