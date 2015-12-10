FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 545

New comment
 
stranger:

No kidding, just think about why there are no real volumes in the mt? And there won't be any. Because it's easier to trick suckers in the dark))

Oops, that's not what I meant, MT is probably the best platform for trading, the most convenient, the best, forever

of course it's the wrong thing - I'll have to drag you out again....!!!
 
Ishim:
of course it's not about that - it's about getting you out again....!!!
It's drifting, it's snowing, the road is slippery
 
stranger:
the experience test is going on)))
the test is a set of stats! so how are the eu sales on the ops? in ops)))))? (and you say in p* Paris ....)
 
Ishim:
the test is a set of stats! so how are the eu sales on the ops? in ops)))))? (and you say Paris ....)
They're coming, it's not quick, don't scare off the likes of you))))
 
stranger:

No kidding, just think about why there are no real volumes in the mt? And there won't be any. Because it's easier to trick suckers in the dark))

Oops, that's not what I meant, MT is probably the best platform for trading, the most convenient, the best, forever

A nickname will not give you anything! (They seem to know what they are doing - and control, of course).
 
stranger:
They're coming, it's not quick, you have to be careful not to scare off people like you))))

we'll be watching))

I think they'll lure us in by 26. (Long-termers! Long-termers are those who got the full price.)

[Deleted]  
stranger:

No kidding, just think about why there are no real volumes in the mt? And there won't be any. Because it's easier to scam suckers.)

they're nowhere to be found.

nizza futures has volumes.

 
pako:

They're nowhere to be found.

in ninza fuche volumes.

Well? Which ones did you want? They don't exist in nature on the spot. Show me the difference between the euro futures chart and the eurobucks spot.

Anyway, it's an old song, I'm not going to prove anything to anyone.

 
pako:

They're nowhere to be found.

in ninza fuche volumes

the futures quotes are taken by the mass of brokers! (just an overwhelming number!)
 
Ishim:
A lot of brokers take quotes from futures! (just an overwhelming number!)
No, Vasily, you'd better talk about oranges, you'd better stay out of it)))))))))))))))))))))))
1...538539540541542543544545546547548549550551552...871
New comment