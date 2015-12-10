FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 624

_new-rena:
Two different approaches but the result is still almost the same - +/-...
it's good. There are levels - there are points. How do you know what to do at these levels/points, sell or buy?
 
IRIP:
see the shape...

the spread...

 
IRIP:
You see a hundred quid lying around. Is it fake or real? What are you gonna do?

Don't ask stupid questions.

 
stranger:

Come on, there's a corridor. There's a level where it's sure to bounce. You can see it.

But there are levels that bounce right through.

Logically, if we approach a level from above, we buy.

If we approach the level from below - we sell.

 

There is a level - get in!

here, a typical example is buying

 
Ilij:

see the shape...

a reversal figure...

Like this one?

in white, highlighted.

 
IRIP:

Come on - there's a corridor. There is a level at which it is sure to bounce. You can see it.

But there are levels that bounce right through.

There is no one where it is certain. The only way to do this is to put money and obtain a result.

The logic behind the levels is correct.

 
Ilya, I noticed that on the pound they very often draw a nice bullish pinbar into resistance and down from it, is this also a reversal pattern?)))
 
stranger:
Ilya, I noticed that on the pound they very often draw a good bullish pinbar to resistance and down from it, is it a reversal pattern?)
Show me a picture of a good bullish pinbar into resistance
