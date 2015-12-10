FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 867

stranger:
Why is the red one so big?)))
It's a free bear radical )))
 
artikul:
It's a free bear radical )))
Are there enslaved...?
 
stranger:
Of course )))) Look for yourself, it won't fit anywhere else between the dashes )))) There are all enslaved radicals, it makes no sense to draw them ))))
 
artikul:
What would the Master say...?
 
stranger:
No one can know that )))
 
artikul:
And why didn't the harrier give strength to the euro as HE prophesied?
 
stranger:
It depends on the pattern and the channels on H4 ))))
 
artikul:
It depends on the pattern and the channels on H4 ))))

HE says - and and channels on H4))))

The pound is beating resistance and the eu is supporting, such a New Year))))

stranger:

It happens ))))
 
stranger:

You're right, need to be more diligent in reading the legacy of the Mighty ))))
