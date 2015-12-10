FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 556

zoritch:

positivity numero uno... :-))) I'll hachu...

Zorich, how do you handle a spread like that?
 
something like this
 
Evgen-ya1:
Are you saying that you have subjected the Eurodollar currency pair to technical analysis? )))
Evgen-ya1:
which indicator does not lie?
 

here it is, Evra:

TR 2294

 
Ilij:

there it is, the eura:

The eura is here, but the pound is stomping its way to 58.)

And the eura has its head up)

 
Ilij:

there it is, Evra:

No ))) There she is the Evra ))))

 
Ilij:

three entries: at once, from 50, from 161.8

take out either today or tomorrow after the news

KUKL painted a picture with a dong....

The same as from buying the euro pound at 79)))

In eure Doll, the professor and HE, why are you getting in?)

it's not easier, is it?)

 
Ilij:

buy it with no options

gift... intellectual thought...


How so? (I guess Zorich will be rolling in gold and ruble))
 
Ilij:

buy it with no options

This is what it's all been about for three days for a 75p profit? ))))
