FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 71
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Ask why he was offering to buy silver? )
Vasya, I'm not offering anything to anyone, I took my stop on silver.
By the way, I wrote out a Kiwi, let him hang out with the crosses. saw what was going on at night and spit in it... )))
So audi trades well at night, at 2 or 3 am usually)
I see why the Teacher is not here, he has already made the norm for this week, the hang is ready.
well he's got a zig zag in the channel. there's not much.... he sells and does not say a word.
You don't know Sensei well, he's so tough he'll have bai to 0.8 and not one sale, man.
Chelyabinsk men are his children against him.
You don't know Sensei well, he's so tough he'll have bai to 0.8 and not a single sale, man.
Chelyabinsk men against HIM are children.
Why the fuck are you scaring the pound?
What did the indicator show you? You can see it now)))
But don't use the zig zag for anything else unless you want to have a wildcat signal.
and you can move on to a trading plan like Strange advises.
Yeah, I guess so...
No... You're too much. Why are you so greedy? Take a simpler look. For me personally, a minute is enough. put it on a period before the downtrends, earlier than H4.
If so, it will become clearer and the wave will be visible. one and the same, but there's a difference ))))