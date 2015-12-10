FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 766

In one hour, the inclination of the Earth's axis of rotation will take its highest value in the direction of the Sun, 23°26'. Tonight is the longest night of the year.
IRIP:
how nice that the topic isn't limited to posts =)
 
Urain:

If open interest is 70% buying, that means they will potentially be lurking somewhere, those potential sales.

is there such an indicator for mt?

and will it tell us why price will reverse from the bottom red?


 
IRIP:
That reminds me:

"At night our scientists will change the Earth's gravity field just a little bit and your country will be underwater." (с).

Oops, that's a bit off)))))))))))

 
Ilij:

is there such an indicator for MT?

and will it tell us why price will turn from the bottom red?


Don't even bother.......... and if someone suggests it-don't believe it..........-only a carefully calibrated system or a blank chart at all-there everyone is sharpened in their own way.
weekly corridor for some currency pairs

 

Give me your magic potatoes too... :-)))

 
zoritch:

Give me your magic potatoes too... :-)))

share your thoughts
 

Why sit on the ruble when it's at its most shaky? ?

Buy some AUD/NZD and sit tight for now...

 

It's a lot more serious on the pound:


