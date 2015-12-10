FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 766
In one hour, the inclination of the Earth's axis of rotation will take its highest value in the direction of the Sun, 23°26'. Tonight is the longest night of the year.
If open interest is 70% buying, that means they will potentially be lurking somewhere, those potential sales.
is there such an indicator for mt?
and will it tell us why price will reverse from the bottom red?
That reminds me:
"At night our scientists will change the Earth's gravity field just a little bit and your country will be underwater." (с).
Oops, that's a bit off)))))))))))
weekly corridor for some currency pairs
Give me your magic potatoes too... :-)))
Why sit on the ruble when it's at its most shaky? ?
Buy some AUD/NZD and sit tight for now...
It's a lot more serious on the pound: