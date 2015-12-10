FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 158

Well done, and no one wants to sell the yen with the current ones?)
 
buylimit stands at 115.
 

Well, come on)

Yo... Fuck you stupid assholes, I gave you the link to sign up for the Ninzi demo, can't you fucking dumbasses even do that anymore?

 
stranger:

Well, come on))

What's wrong? Let the light show them the way! )
 
21april:
Their hands are so shoddy, they can't register a demo, they're using my username.
 
stranger:

Well, come on)

Don't get mad, Old Man. What do you think about the pound?
 
iIDLERr:
I think the pound is gone, so you told me all about it, 63 sell) And to buy until I see some movement in this direction.
 
stranger:
I told you... i didn't expect that... there!
 
iIDLERr:
I didn't think so either, but it's even more interesting)

You can see the pressure on the Eura, she's blushing.)

 
I kind of thought it was going to come down, but it's flying into the trash.
