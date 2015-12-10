FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 158
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Well, come on)
Yo... Fuck you stupid assholes, I gave you the link to sign up for the Ninzi demo, can't you fucking dumbasses even do that anymore?
Well, come on))
Yo... Fuck you stupid assholes, I gave you the link to sign up for the Ninzi demo, can't you fucking dumbasses do that already?
What has happened? Let the light show them the way! )
Well, come on)
Yo... Fuck you stupid assholes, I gave you the link to sign up for the Ninzi demo, can't you fucking dumbasses do that already?
Don't get mad, Old One. What do you think about the pound?
You told me all about it yourself, 63 sell) And to buy, until I see any movements in this direction, pass.
I told you... I didn't expect that... Hey!
I didn't think so either, but it's even more interesting)
You can see the pressure on the Eura, she's blushing.)