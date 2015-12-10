Sensei is in a bad mood, he has given up on us(((

FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 229
Ishim, don't bother with one pair in different directions. look at the months. trends last from 2 - 3 months to a year and you don't need to make up anything else. all that remains is to make a better deal on the trend and that's it....
Buy what we say) How is it that last week you were salting kiwis straight into support?
You've had it with your sticks)
Sensei's in a bad mood, he's not interested(((.
I wondered about Strange on the 4. He remembers everything and keeps track of who salted and sugared ........ At first I thought he was doing PR and bullshit, but then I saw people answering and arguing, and looked at the graph - it was the same. Strange, kudos! I cannot do it.
So I'm just wondering who's doing what and why, taking something for myself.
Rena, I will continue with your permission......... the broker's server receives quotes for major national currencies, which are "cooked" somewhere and sold to the broker (this is a separate topic), and the server of the broker or the Kitchen Kitchen already divides the quotes one by another and we get major majors........ and then also divides these majors in different ways and we get crosses - the Great Illusion, as Stanislavski said about the theatre So? ....
Tell me what's wrong, and I'll continue.
Iripe, the first order from "risk-free_Iripsan_H1" was activated overnight. The channel could go lower - I'll buy more.......... anyway the pair is already oversold.
banks sell/buy as many major currency pairs for quid as there are trading sessions. there are only a few major majors, i.e. exchange of national currency for dollars. these are the majors.
Crosses are obtained by multiplying or dividing from majors in order to increase the number of traded pairs.
in the market (bank clients) there are several types of buyers
They do not buy/sell in one click.
the market is the puppeteer.
What does this word mean?