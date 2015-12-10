FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 653
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I agree)
And the glass will have time to just keep an eye on it.
Thanks, I will.
It was)))
this is the kind of thing that makes you not want to look at the lil or the lira or the ruble. It's all a "game" that moves according to incomprehensible laws and is subject to some political upheaval/events and other nonsense rather than pure speculation itself.
You can look at the same rent on history, when in 2008 it went from 8.8 to 11.8 in 2 weeks. How can we trade after that? I have a feeling he'll do the same fairy tale on a future reversal
You've got me confused with someone else ((( (you have to snack!))
it's too early in the year to be stuffed))
Ilya, really?
Ilya, really?
they won't cheat, the level will definitely be taken
KUKL sold there and the rise is a price gouge for the scam
the same goes for the moon...
they won't cheat, the level will definitely be taken
KUKL sold there and the rise is a price gouging for the scam
the same goes for the moon...
So maybe Kukla got screwed?)))
they'll screw the buyers out of it...
a couple already sold out!!!
GDP will hold a conference this week and olya ulu, catch the geese...
they'll screw the buyers out of it...
a couple already sold out!!!
they'll screw the buyers out of it...
a couple already sold out!!!
GDP will hold a conference this week and ole hooey, catch the geese...