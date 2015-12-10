FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 218
Sensei, where did the congregation go?)
We can try
Dima, pound
Second run )))
Shaman, without going into detail, here's the whole layout for your euro)
Ugh, shit.
The market forgave me. I had a bad day on Friday, barely made it through, even got a little bit in the black. I'll drink to Doll's health tonight.
Current situation:
The day is over and as this account is for intraday trading, all orders were covered, so it was a Monday
How curious. Buy is up, sell is down.
What's that for?
To increase profits.
But seriously, we don't understand it, unless the Teacher explains it to us
Go challenge the chigiks.
