Positions missed the profit by a couple of pips. Of course watching all three positions on the upside I would have put the right stops!
I'm going in!
It's time to move on to automating at least for such occasions. ;))
I use an automatic in principle!
And how do you know where to put the takeprofit on your system?
О! Lots of options:
1.to trace the take to the order by Yusuf's index with period 2000 (blue on my screenshots) or by the wand 2000 (blue). But it is provided that the order is open in the direction of indices, at the maximal distance from them and it is better to keep indices horizontally (i.e. the market is flying with a swing of about 1000пп).
2. To close the order after WPR 600 and 21 (in the basement) is higher than -20 or lower than -80.
3. Take a strong level (support or resistance), taking into account that the market around the long periods, i.e. if you buy, then look for a trade / resistance above the long-period indicators.
4. When Hondrick240(purple wave on screenshots) from support becomes resistance and vice versa.
5. Target can be Murray levels(theory is publicly available) or pivots from MR3 and above or MS3 and below.
6. ...And the last - to fuck with the System and see the big picture.
I don't really like machine guns.
I use an automatic in principle!
It already needs a machine gun ))))
This post has been interpreted incorrectly.
Forgot to bet this time? )
The neighbour's distraction made a ruckus. Now put it on short and I'm off to dinner.
I'll even do that!
pouring in:
О! Lots of options:
..And lastly, fuck with the System and see the big picture.
And the option to lock positions (as long as MT4 allows it) to ... I do not want to?
For example, a profitable buy on the fact (according to the signal) we close
with a new sell...
а?