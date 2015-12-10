FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 784
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
whatever, should close the day above 5520=) (no reason to act like that =) )
1.5 weeks expired... The eurik is living its life. No hint of growth yet. Quinto's prediction remains nothing more than an article and a wish to help his bike... I still have the eurik on sale....
Are there any on the fall? ;-)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
FOREX - Trends, Forecasts and Consequences
Silent, 2014.11.07 15:10
Mid-term, who woke up.
The distribution of the honestly earned is over.
Now until 12/21/2014, the eura will be fooling around, provoking both bulls and bears.
huntik
Hey, y'all, my tuner's busted, I had to drag it around.
cured? (sometimes they cure, sometimes they cripple)
What about the quid, how much is the mona rocket, what are you looking at? (I'm talking about the quid index.)
cured? (sometimes they cure, sometimes they cripple)
What about the quid, how much is the mona rocket, what are you looking at? (I'm talking about the quid index)
Cured it, bought a new open box and forgot about it.)
Up to 92 quid, I told you yesterday.
Ilya, the offer is the same as yesterday, buy baksturliru and lunya)
Professor, the ruble is not going down, you are being cheated)))
Ilya, the offer is the same as yesterday, buy baksturliru and lunya)
Professor, the ruble is not going down, you are being cheated)))