FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 784

Myth63:
whatever, should close the day above 5520=) (no reason to act like that =) )
I don't know. I'm not making any predictions. The pound is not on the chart yet. I don't know which pair will be interesting yet. After the news will be seen.
 
I see. News as predicted-the pound remains flat and wait for the quid at 1330 GMT.
 
_new-rena:

1.5 weeks expired... The eurik is living its life. No hint of growth yet. Quinto's prediction remains nothing more than an article and a wish to help his bike... I still have the eurik on sale.

...

Are there any on the fall? ;-)

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing

FOREX - Trends, Forecasts and Consequences

Silent, 2014.11.07 15:10

Mid-term, who woke up.

The distribution of the honestly earned is over.

Now until 12/21/2014, the eura will be fooling around, provoking both bulls and bears.


 

huntik

 
Hello everyone, the fucking tuner's broken, I had to drag myself around.
 
stranger:
cured? (sometimes they cure, sometimes they cripple)

What about the quid, how much is the mona rocket, what are you looking at? (I'm talking about the quid index.)

 
costy_:

cured? (sometimes they cure, sometimes they cripple)

Cured it, bought a new open box and forgot about it.)

Up to 92 quid, I told you yesterday.

 

Ilya, the offer is the same as yesterday, buy baksturliru and lunya)

Professor, the ruble is not going down, you are being cheated)))

 
Who is not afraid of short-term crosses - watch out for a GBPNZD pullback in terms of buying.
 
stranger:

It will be 42 rubles )))) I know better than anyone what goes where)))
