_new-rena:
If aud/usd * usd/cad, then usd will shrink and get aud/cad, so the correct action is multiplication.
Ugh, fuck......... exact. Spb
 
Apparently EUR/USD still wants to reach the fibo line 1.24414 if it passes, and further.
 

Hello everyone! Flea hunting is flourishing:

Euroena is on its way up the H1 sticks...

 
Evgen-ya1:
Itseems that EUR / USD tends to the fibo line 1.24414, if it passes, and so on... Besides, a divergent Elliott shape is forming

Well, draw us that figure, at least join us in the great, because we won't sleep until we see it.)

You don't think we're worth seeing?

 

might not catch the limit, came in from the market:


 
Ilij:

might not catch the limit, came in from the market:


I'm a bit behind, I've just closed the sell and I'm back to sellimit....
 
stranger:
I'm lagging behind, I just closed the sell and again sellimit....

all on the snapshots...

The buy sticks on the hour, three entries to the sell according to the plan: right from the formation, from 50%, 161.8 retracement

TR 2398

 
Wow, can you see the future, Ilya?
 
You see, present confuses Your super accurate 5-digit Fibo and reversal figure, because Elliott has a wave theory ............ a reversal is if you straighten your legs, bend at the waist and lean your elbows on the table, then raise your head high, steeply turn it sideways, so that the ass was visible and then the horizontal line on the ass and will tangent reversal figure........ actually, about which you mention. Good luck.
 
no...

it's just the rail talking about what the puppet is up to...

the trades are fucked:


