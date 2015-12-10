FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 349
If aud/usd * usd/cad, then usd will shrink and get aud/cad, so the correct action is multiplication.
Hello everyone! Flea hunting is flourishing:
Euroena is on its way up the H1 sticks...
Itseems that EUR / USD tends to the fibo line 1.24414, if it passes, and so on... Besides, a divergent Elliott shape is forming
Well, draw us that figure, at least join us in the great, because we won't sleep until we see it.)
You don't think we're worth seeing?
might not catch the limit, came in from the market:
I'm lagging behind, I just closed the sell and again sellimit....
all on the snapshots...
The buy sticks on the hour, three entries to the sell according to the plan: right from the formation, from 50%, 161.8 retracement
TR 2398
The fact has happened))apparently EUR / USD still seeks the Fibo line 1.24414 if it will pass, and further... in addition, the Elliott reversal pattern is formed
Holy shit, can you see the future, Ilya?
no...
it's just the rail talking about what the puppet is up to...
the trades are fucked: