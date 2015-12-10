FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 568
Come on, I'm just kidding) I'm getting a kick out of Ilya, I bought the eurofound at 79, it's now at 7916, says it's about to take)))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
I've written before, everywhere you go, there will be profits
both sell and buy targets
and not taken...
And the euro is 2473 and we'll see there.
If I had listened on Monday, I would have kept quiet bye and picked my nose, the professor was offering picking sticks.))
you'll soon see him at 5589...
and the kiwi is sweet
me
He's very hungry...)
if it was - wouldn't have closed the buy - 2450 won't see )))), pips on a bunch of pairs - somewhere coincidentally - a waste of time.
Nah, think lower but it will be a day...)
Bummer of the day - boo on the moon
yesterday's 100 p's are gone today
i'm really pissed...
1517-1544 sell limit
