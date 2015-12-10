FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 568

stranger:
Come on, I'm just kidding) I'm getting a kick out of Ilya, I bought the eurofound at 79, it's now at 7916, says it's about to take)))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
I'll show you the trade later...
 
Ilij:

I've written before, everywhere you go, there will be profits

both sell and buy targets

and not taken...

If I had listened on Monday, I would have kept buy and picked my nose, the professor was offering picking sticks))))
 
stranger:

if it was - would not have closed the buy - 2450 will not see )))), pips on a bunch of pairs - somewhere coincidentally - a waste of time.
 
stranger:
If I had listened on Monday, I would have kept quiet bye and picked my nose, the professor was offering picking sticks.))
He's hungry...)
 
you'll soon see him at 5589...

and the kiwi is sweet

me

 
21april:
He's very hungry...)
The teacher must be hungry too)))
 
Nah, I think it's lower, but it'll be a day).
 
Ishim:
if it was - wouldn't have closed the buy - 2450 won't see )))), pips on a bunch of pairs - somewhere coincidentally - a waste of time.
YOUR word is law!!!
 
stranger:
Nah, think lower but it will be a day...)

Bummer of the day - boo on the moon

yesterday's 100 p's are gone today

i'm really pissed...

1517-1544 sell limit

 
I'm really pissed off, just use Sensei to get rid of it.)
