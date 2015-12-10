FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 528

Pound 5760-70.
 
Ishim:
well, here's the deal )))) - trade!
Nah, I'm on the pound, that yew is dead.
by two! (nano-technology)
that'll do. that's the prediction for sure)))) ... Icarus, one word
 
Nah, I'm on the pound, that yew is dead.
the pound is a cheat.
 
so it will go. that's exactly the forecast)))) ... Icarus, one word

Icarus is not Icarus ))) - let's save the stats, and from 24 shorting as drew a small H1.

 
Icarus is not Icarus ))) - I will save my stats, and from 24 shorting as I drew a small H1.

The Professor said it would not work, why?

Why come so late?

 
Pound 5760-70.
120pp up......... news background tomorrow pound-dollar...... maybe-we'll see.
 
at 2250 - was still at the collective farm (((( (watching oranges - green)
 
120pp up......... news background tomorrow pound-dollar...... maybe-we'll see.
That was the forecast) I will trade what I see)
 
The professor said it wouldn't work, so what are you doing?

What are you doing here so late?

we didn't understand each other last time we spoke ((((
