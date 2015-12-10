FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 326
For the first time in history, the dollar has crossed the 50 rouble mark http://russian.rt.com/article/61880
so what? is everyone here pining for a ruble? ...:-))
risky...
But the Swiss, again:
and I bought the Gold at the close... in case the swiss move after all....
Do you think the Swiss are moving the gold or did they "feed" this information to the gold movement?
I just remembered how last year the drop in gold was explained by the fact that the Bank of Cyprus was selling some of its reserves. (Although all those reserves the market will eat up and not notice in real life).
although I bought some at the close)))
If we hit the low we will wait)) until february for the minimum... at most until August (I wonder how much money the ECB has) ... maybe they are already preparing for the US elections ... and according to the indians Obama is the last one.... so to speak "black point"))
I've obviously said a lot of things... about twenty minutes ago... wiped out in three seconds... ...they're better than they are out there... :-)))
Apparently, yes, they are. TAM for a day or two might not have looked.))