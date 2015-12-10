FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 326

Dollar crosses the 50-ruble mark for the first time in history http://russian.rt.com/article/61880
Сегодня курс доллара обновил исторический максимум в 50 рублей. Как сообщает РИА Новости, по данным «Московской биржи» к 21:50 мск американская валюта выросла на 1,34 рубля к предыдущему закрытию – до 50,01 руб.
 
IRIP:
and what ? is everyone here pining for the rouble? ...:-))
 
shame =)
 
 

risky...

But the Swiss, again:


 
Do you think the Swiss are moving the gold or did they "feed" this information to the gold movement?

I just remembered how last year the drop in gold was explained by the fact that the Bank of Cyprus was selling some of its reserves. (Although all those reserves the market will eat up and not notice in real life).

although I bought some at the close)))

 
i must have said too much already... about 20 minutes ago... wiped out in three seconds... they're better than they are out there... :-)))
 
Ha ha ha! Well done! That's a terrible thing to come up with. Obama is the black dot in American history.
 
apparently - yes, they are watching. TAM might not have looked for a day or two)))
 
f crfpfk nj... i thought he said an innocent phrase about the ruble... Who needs the ruble nowadays... :-)))
