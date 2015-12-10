FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 148
Fucking hell
fucking
Speculator_:
The trend is steadily going upwards.
It was a good idea...
That was a good idea...
The idea was good...
I closed the buy ++, but I sold it nervously (before the close it will be a good +) if anything at 1.26.
last month
Spekul, stop doing nonsense...
look - a startup deposit of 1,000
it's the same account, demo, for testers
all the time except the first day i didn't trade on it, because i didn't need to.
here we go again - I've turned on the dope.
all this time.
is this a demo?
yep, fresh predictions! in my threadhttp://forum.alpari.ru/index.php/topic/54299-prognozy-ot-ishima/page-14 already ready!
Shaman, who gives a fuck about your skips, let's sell the chif for a long time and buy euros, for now, put it on 9680, next week I will add from 9620-40.
Not going in, sorry, distracting.
Yes, who will trade chif in the sell, then part of the position tp at 9410, there should be a bounce up from there by any means.
Shaman, sell below 25 and more, an investment for the grandkids, because you are unlikely to wait for the price there anymore, so this month the salt is there)))
Or rather mispronounced, weekends are good to poke around), but weekdays are nain.
Idler, do you think the purple one will make it to 31? I'm thinking of fixing half of it there.