FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 384

And how's the Eurofoon? (it's still down to 7885)...
 
Ilij:
It's ok, but I see the chiff will take a stop, I will have to put a bylimit at 9683. But it will be tomorrow.
stranger:
doll is not working well (((

I think it might go down at night, just as the news is dark...

 
_new-rena:

the doll is not working well (((.

He may be carried away at night, just as there is a lot of news...

I don't care how it works, level-trade, moose the same level-trade in reverse, don't give a shit.
stranger:
you don't get bored - you're always in the market, unlike me. you're lucky...
 
_new-rena:
you're not bored - you're always in the market, unlike me.
Nah. He's the only one on the market all the time.
 
stranger:
starting to work ))))
 
stranger:
)))) no! buy on trend ))))
 
Ilij:

stick pattern assumes first entry on formation of these

second 50%

third 161.8% retracement

what's wrong?

And that's it, the target for the pattern has been reached completely!

You may also buy on correction...

Yeah, don't like the lows, you can sell from the high:


but what's at 146 ? TP ? ))))
 
Ishim:
what's on 146 ? TP ? ))))

nothing...


