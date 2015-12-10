FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 384
And how's the Eurofoon? (it's still down to 7885)...
He's fine, but I see the chiff will take a stop, I'll have to put a bylimit on 9683. But that's all for tomorrow.
doll is not working well (((
I think it might go down at night, just as the news is dark...
I don't care how it works, level-trade, moose-the same level-trade in reverse, don't give a shit.
you're not bored - you're always in the market, unlike me.
stick pattern assumes first entry on formation of these
second 50%
third 161.8% retracement
what's wrong?
And that's it, the target for the pattern has been reached completely!
You may also buy on correction...
Yeah, don't like the lows, you can sell from the high:
what's on 146 ? TP ? ))))
nothing...