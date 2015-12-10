FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 386
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
so i said everyone has their own theory. (mine is mine)
What exactly haven't I said yet? (where the euro will go - both up and down)
In short I have given up on parishioners(
ok. when up, when down ????
Of course not, just everyone sees for himself (I saw the Eurol down you up - tomorrow vice versa), all the sense is lost in someone else's theory (like with the Elliot waves)
I'm a lonely wayfarer).
After achieving the goal - unloading - and getting the crowd in the right frame of mind (or you could go on skimming - it's all over the place here)
So tell me something, it's very interesting you're rubbing
How do I see this?
look,i wrote yesterday how.... (in the price all purchases and sales and which is more of one or the other)