FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 386

Ishim:
so i said everyone has their own theory. (mine is mine)
I've given up on the parishioners.
Ishim:
What exactly haven't I said yet? (where the euro will go - both up and down)
ok. when up and when down ????
 
stranger:
_new-rena:
ok. when up, when down ????
After reaching the goal - unloading - and getting the crowd in the right frame of mind (or you could go on skimming - it's all over the place here)
 
Ishim:
Of course not, just everyone sees for himself (I saw the Eurol down you up - tomorrow vice versa), all the sense is lost in someone else's theory (like with the Elliot waves)
So tell me something, it's very interesting
 
stranger:
Ishim:
and how do you see that?
 
stranger:
So tell me something, it's very interesting you're rubbing
You're a clown or something.
 
_new-rena:
Ishim:
in the same price? and how to see there purchases separately and as sales - the price is the same ((( ?
