Depot is busy Sell EUR/USD.
I closed the sell this morning
So what? Did you bail? ( you should at least have transferred it to a C&I just in case...)
Thank balls, we've waited, fun pictures))))
and the buy at 2645 still stands at )))).
well... the prognosis is already there and more than clear. it's time to act
calm down without emotions - sit back and collect your farts )))) 3.5 closed or what? because the news is coming - will fly farts to 40 (((
The kiwi is not in the right place, it has 7680-90 support.
So far so good, but I'm looking to see if he's at 66...