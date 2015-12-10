FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 264

_new-rena:
also the beginning of the current. the locomotive is already on its way to the same goal that he indicated yesterday

let's observe)

stranger:

Let's observe)

below the green dotted line and we will
 

Gathering cross positions on the real cent:

Yesterdayhttps://c.mql5.com/3/50/FBS_Trader_4__1.png

Nighthttps://c.mql5.com/3/50/AUDCHFH1__1.png

Coming up today https://c.mql5.com/3/50/NZDJPYH1__1.png

Getting ready

 
I agree, someone has started actively buying up the yen.
hangover)))) two days hangover tam looks like. Men !!!
 
Rena, Eidler and I were buying a month of lilywhite around 1.23 in the summer and everyone was laughing, and I just closed it recently at 1.3044)
I just closed it recently at 1.3044. I've been rattling them for 3 months now)))) i've bitten them off as an investor, but they're alive )))
 
CADCHF, who needs the money...
Ilij:
CADCHF who needs the money...
I'm waiting for the Audi. It's not working out yet.
 
Ilij:
CADCHF, who needs the money...
I looked, but where's the money?) Can I get it in cash?)))
