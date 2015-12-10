FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 264
also the beginning of the current. the locomotive is already on its way to the same goal that he indicated yesterday
let's observe)
Let's observe)
Gathering cross positions on the real cent:
Yesterdayhttps://c.mql5.com/3/50/FBS_Trader_4__1.png
Nighthttps://c.mql5.com/3/50/AUDCHFH1__1.png
Coming up today https://c.mql5.com/3/50/NZDJPYH1__1.png
Getting ready
I agree, someone has started actively buying up the yen.
Rena, me and Eidler, when we bought a month of mauve around 1.23 in the summer, everyone was laughing, and I just recently closed it at 1.3044)
CADCHF who needs the money...
CADCHF, who needs the money...