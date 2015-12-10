FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 410

Alas, the ZAR sit down has been cancelled.
 
On the subject of quid ruble purchases, I can only say one thing - where have you been in the summer and autumn? Late.
 
IRIP:

There's an entrance

To what? .... I mean where?
 
tol64:
So there is time for blah-blah-blah during the day, but no time to create a 1 minute survey? ))
Not sure where to poke? Poke... :-)
gnawingmarket:
What? .... What do you mean where?

both sound hilarious if you're not from around here ))))

there is no other way (?)))

 
Langouste:
I don't know where to poke? Poke... :-)
Forum > New topic > New poll.
 
gnawingmarket:
Into what? .... I mean where?

the same.

 
_new-rena:

both sound hilarious, in case anyone not from around here is reading ))))

there is no other way (?)))

..........A here seems to give a good shove...... as in b/w.

gnawingmarket:

..........A here seems to have given a good shove......

Ooh, yeah! a few points and I'd have lost my profit

If I had predicted my target using the same TA, I would not have suffered at all.

 
tol64:
Forum > New topic > New poll.
Got it figured out. Vote. Senk-s. Got it.
