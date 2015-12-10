FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 410
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
There's an entrance
So there is time for blah-blah-blah during the day, but no time to create a 1 minute survey? ))
What? .... What do you mean where?
both sound hilarious if you're not from around here ))))
there is no other way (?)))
I don't know where to poke? Poke... :-)
Into what? .... I mean where?
the same.
both sound hilarious, in case anyone not from around here is reading ))))
there is no other way (?)))
..........A here seems to give a good shove...... as in b/w.
..........A here seems to have given a good shove......
Ooh, yeah! a few points and I'd have lost my profit
If I had predicted my target using the same TA, I would not have suffered at all.
Forum > New topic > New poll.