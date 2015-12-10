FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications - page 68
maybe he will, but he's got debts and a full moon hanging over him like a sword of death...
Did you lend him money too?
You'd better buy USDTRY and forget about the moon's debts.)
Well, here comes the yen awake. )))
Isn't she headed for 120-123?
I had her take out yesterday so banana on her for now....
the eurik and the rest of the huskies...
You'd better buy USDTRY and forget about Luny's debts, he'll pay you back when he has the money.)
do i look like a millionaire???
Will adjust to 2.2694 (maybe) and brave to 2.1149...
and that's right...
And that's right, but you could have lowered it down to 5922.
Ilya, why are you always going against the wind? Isn't it better to wait for a passing stagecoach?
Isn't it more logical to sell it from the level or are you supporting Great Britain?))
you're writing this way and that way...
the pink channel for today where the pound is sure to be...
well the wave shown above, bought some more...
Explaining. If you wanted to buy the pound, you could do it lower and the stop at 5922 is enough, because if it reaches it, it will go lower. Why buy it, I do not know.
I just don't understand the thought process, sell the moon, buy the pound
raketo,
waiting for you.
A hoot for the sailors...
You wait. Trading your expectations for a point and a half profit is very good.
The moon can still be sold.